Amile Jefferson: Drops 30 points in win
Jefferson supplied 30 points (14-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's win over Erie.
Jefferson continues to dominate as part of Lakeland's scrappy frontcourt. He's provided a significant boost for the Magic's G League affiliate during the second half of the season and is posting 25.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 34.6 minutes across seven games since joining the club.
