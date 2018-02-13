Play

The Rockets released Brown on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though it wasn't officially announced by the Rockets, Brown, who was waived by Houston in January, re-signed with the team. However, after the Rockets picked up Brandan Wright following his buyout from the Grizzlies, there was no room on the roster for Brown. If the 33-year-old is unable to find work elsewhere around the NBA, he may have to head to the G League or overseas to ply his trade.

