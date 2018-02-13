Bobby Brown: Cut loose by Houston
The Rockets released Brown on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though it wasn't officially announced by the Rockets, Brown, who was waived by Houston in January, re-signed with the team. However, after the Rockets picked up Brandan Wright following his buyout from the Grizzlies, there was no room on the roster for Brown. If the 33-year-old is unable to find work elsewhere around the NBA, he may have to head to the G League or overseas to ply his trade.
More News
-
Bobby Brown: Waived by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Signs one-year contract with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Highly efficient off bench in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Near double-double off bench Monday•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Drops season-high 16 points Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...