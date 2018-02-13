The Rockets released Brown on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though it wasn't officially announced by the Rockets, Brown, who was waived by Houston in January, re-signed with the team. However, after the Rockets picked up Brandan Wright following his buyout from the Grizzlies, there was no room on the roster for Brown. If the 33-year-old is unable to find work elsewhere around the NBA, he may have to head to the G League or overseas to ply his trade.