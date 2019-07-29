Bonzie Colson: Inks deal in Turkey
Colson signed a contract with Darassafaka on Monday, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops reports.
Colson appeared in eight games for the Bucks a season ago, averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest. He'll head overseas after playing for Milwaukee's summer league team in early July.
