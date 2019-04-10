Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Starting Wednesday
Colson will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
With multiple regulars resting, Colson will join the starting lineup for the second time this season. In his only other start, Colson recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes of run.
