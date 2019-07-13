Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Solid in consolation-round loss
Colson managed 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during the Bucks' 99-84 loss to the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.
Colson found his way into eight regular-season games during his rookie season, posting averages of 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds across 12.3 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old followed that up with a solid showing in Las Vegas, averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 22.4 minutes over five games. He'll look to continue showing well in training camp and preseason in the hopes of earning a reserve wing role from the start of the upcoming season.
