Colson scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three steals in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie got two starts in the final six games of the season for a Bucks team resting starters in advance of the playoffs and racked up a big double-double in both, but Colson barely saw the court otherwise. Expect the latter to be the case when Milwaukee takes on Detroit in the first round.