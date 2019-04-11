Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Second career double-double
Colson scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three steals in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.
The rookie got two starts in the final six games of the season for a Bucks team resting starters in advance of the playoffs and racked up a big double-double in both, but Colson barely saw the court otherwise. Expect the latter to be the case when Milwaukee takes on Detroit in the first round.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...