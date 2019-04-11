Colson scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three steals in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie got two starts in the final six games of the season for a Bucks team resting starters in advance of the playoffs and racked up a big double-double in both, but Colson barely saw the court otherwise. Expect the latter to be the case when Milwaukee takes on Detroit in the first round.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...