Bonzie Colson: Waived by Milwaukee
Colson was waived by the Bucks on Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Colson played at a high level during summer league, averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and one assist over five contests. However, he'll head to the waiver wire following Sunday's roster move.
More News
-
Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Solid in consolation-round loss•
-
Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Scores 18 points in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Second career double-double•
-
Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Huge double-double out of nowhere•
-
Bucks' Bonzie Colson: To start Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...