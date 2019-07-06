Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Scores 18 points in Saturday's win
Colson finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 89-83 win over the Hawks.
Colson was extremely efficient and effective offensively once again, this after pouring in 22 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five boards, two steals, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's summer league opener versus the 76ers. Colson's ability to put the ball in the basket from all over the floor and then crass the glass on both ends gives him an avenue toward eventual success. Still, even if he does stick with the Bucks, it won't be easy for Colson to earn consistent minutes on a contender.
