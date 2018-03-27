Brice Johnson: Waived by Memphis
Johnson was waived by the Grizzlies on Tuesday in order to make room for MarShon Brooks' 10-day contract.
Johnson was traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for James Ennis earlier in the season, though didn't play a significant role once arriving. He appeared in nine games, averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 6.7 minutes. It's possible the former late-first-round draft pick latches on with a 10-day deal somewhere else this season, though there is also a strong possibility we may have to wait until next season to see him again.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brice Johnson: DNP-Coach's Decision in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Brice Johnson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Brice Johnson: Notches double-double in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Brice Johnson: Dealt to Grizzlies•
-
Pistons' Brice Johnson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Pistons' Brice Johnson: Available Thursday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...