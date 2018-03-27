Johnson was waived by the Grizzlies on Tuesday in order to make room for MarShon Brooks' 10-day contract.

Johnson was traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for James Ennis earlier in the season, though didn't play a significant role once arriving. He appeared in nine games, averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 6.7 minutes. It's possible the former late-first-round draft pick latches on with a 10-day deal somewhere else this season, though there is also a strong possibility we may have to wait until next season to see him again.