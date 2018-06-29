Caboclo was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Kings on Friday, making him a free agent, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Caboclo has yet to make a real impact in the NBA after four seasons, and the Kings have decided to move on from the forward given that his qualifying offer would have been worth $3.5 million. It's unclear what Caboclo's next professional move will be, but he will likely look to earn a training camp invite from another team at the very least.