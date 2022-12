Caboclo generated 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 win over Westchester.

Caboclo was productive on both sides of the ball as a starter during Thursday's matchup, as he came within a rebound of a double-double while matching his season high in blocks. He's now averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game this year.