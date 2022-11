Caboclo tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 99-89 loss to Lakeland.

Caboclo didn't have much shot volume during Friday's matchup, but he shot 71.4 percent from the floor and posted his second double-double of the year. He's now scored in double figures in five of the last six games.