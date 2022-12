Caboclo posted 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 win over the Hustle.

Despite coming off the bench Tuesday, Caboclo was efficient from the floor and scored in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games. He's now averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game this year.