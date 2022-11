Caboclo tallied 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks and an assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over Austin.

Caboclo has been involved for the Capitanes early in the G League campaign, and he's now logged at least 25 points in two of the last three games. He came within one rebound of a double-double Sunday and should continue to see plenty of run for Mexico City.