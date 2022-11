Caboclo generated 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and three blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-84 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Caboclo came off the bench during Sunday's matchup, but he saw a significant role during the blowout win and was one of two players to post a double-double for the Capitanes. Even if he continues to come off the bench in the G League, it appears as though the 27-year-old will have a chance to carve out a considerable role.