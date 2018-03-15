Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Contributed little in second game back
Jennings scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with one rebound and one assist across nine minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Magic.
Jennings flirted with a triple-double Monday in a blowout win over Memphis, but he played sparingly in Wednesday's contest as his side trialed for much of the evening. Fantasy owners who overreacted to the context of Jennings previous effort were undoubtedly burned by this performance, which should indicate that he's still far from a reliable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Nears triple-double in Monday's season debut•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Set to make season debut Monday•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Signs 10-day deal with Milwaukee•
-
Brandon Jennings: Recovers and adds 25•
-
Brandon Jennings: Caps off great first week•
-
Brandon Jennings: 18 free-throw attempts in win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...