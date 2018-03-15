Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Contributed little in second game back

Jennings scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with one rebound and one assist across nine minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Magic.

Jennings flirted with a triple-double Monday in a blowout win over Memphis, but he played sparingly in Wednesday's contest as his side trialed for much of the evening. Fantasy owners who overreacted to the context of Jennings previous effort were undoubtedly burned by this performance, which should indicate that he's still far from a reliable fantasy asset.