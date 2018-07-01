Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Contract guarantee date pushed back
Updating a previous report, Jennings' guarantee date for his $2.2 million contract has been pushed back, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was originally reported that Jennings wouldn't be waived Sunday, which meant his $2.2 million contract would then guarantee. However, it appears the Bucks have simply bought themselves more time on a decision and are moving the date back. With the likes of Eric Bledsoe, Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon still on the roster, Milwaukee wouldn't have much trouble replacing the 14.6 minutes per game Jennings averaged a season ago. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the new date for Jennings' guarantee decision will be Aug. 1.
