Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Will have contract guaranteed
Jennings' $2.2 million contract for the 2018-19 season will be guaranteed by the Bucks on Sunday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
Jennings signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Bucks in March of last season, playing well enough during that stretch of games to be inked to a deal for the rest of the season. That included a non-guaranteed salary for the upcoming campaign as well, which the Bucks will now opt into. That means Jennings should be back in a reserve capacity after averaging 5.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 14.6 minutes in 14 games. The Bucks still have the likes of Eric Bledsoe, Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt, so Jennings will likely have a hard time becoming fantasy relevant.
