Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Active for Game 3

Jennings has been activated for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With John Henson (back) being sidelined, coach Joe Prunty had the option to activate a player, choosing Jennings, who hasn't seen a minute of playoff action through two games. In 14 regular-season contests with Milwaukee this season, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 assists in 14.6 minutes per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from distance.

