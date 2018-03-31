Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Will sign for rest of season

Jennings will sign with the Bucks for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jennings' second 10-day contract expired following Friday's win over the Lakers, forcing the Bucks to either sign him for the rest of the season or release him back into the free agent pool. They'll opt with the former option, meaning Jennings will remain with the team into the postseason. The 28-year-old holds averages of 5.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game since joining the team on Mar. 12.