Lopez provided 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Lopez did a little bit of everything for Milwaukee in a winning effort, finishing one of five players with 10 or more points while recording a team-high blocks totals and tying a team-high in steals. Lopez has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals twice this season, having posted 10 or more points with five or more rebounds in four straight contests.