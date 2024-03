Lopez produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 victory over the Thunder.

The Bucks handled their business early, so they were able to dial Lopez's minutes back a bit. He's averaging 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 11 March appearances.