Lopez totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 victory over the 76ers.

Lopez was efficient from beyond the arc and delivered an impressive stat line as he bounced back from a couple of rough, subpar outings in recent days. The veteran big man might play a secondary role on offense. However, he still gets enough touches to remain relevant as a scoring threat in fantasy, and he also makes an impact of his own due to his rebounding and shot-blocking ability. Lopez has been averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March, so there's room for improvement there.