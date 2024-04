Lopez (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Lopez, Khris Middleton (ankle) and Bobby Portis (rest) have all been upgraded from questionable to available, while Damian Lillard (adductor) has been downgraded to out and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) on the sidelines. Lopez has made 29 straight appearances, averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.7 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.