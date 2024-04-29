Lopez notched 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes in Sunday's 126-113 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Lopez led all Bucks players in scoring in Sunday's loss while connecting on a trio of threes and ending one rebound shy of a double-double in a balanced performance. Lopez has stepped up as the leader in the paint for Milwaukee during the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), reaching double figures in all four postseason games while finishing with his highest scoring and rebound marks of the series thus far.