Lopez ended Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Grizzlies with 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes.

Lopez recorded his first double-double since Feb. 15, but his two-way efforts were not enough to avoid Milwaukee's upset loss against an already-eliminated Grizzlies team. Lopez has been anchoring the middle of the Bucks defense this season, but 25-point efforts are a rarity for him -- this was just the sixth time he scored 20 or more points in the current campaign.