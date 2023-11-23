Lopez recorded 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Celtics.

Lopez dominated the paint against the Celtics, finishing with a game- and season-high 28 points. It was the veteran's first outing of the campaign with at least 20 points, and he's blocked one or more shots in 12 of his last 13 matchups. During that stretch, Lopez has averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.