Lopez finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-119 loss to the Pacers.

Lopez led all players in Thursday's In Season Tournament semifinal contest in blocks while finishing with a handful of rebounds and as one of four Bucks with a double-digit point total. Lopez has reached double figures in scoring in 12 of his last outings, adding five or more rebounds in nine of those games. He has recorded at least four blocks on eight occasions, including in three of his last five contests.