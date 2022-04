Lopez contributed 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Bulls.

Lopez finished as the Bucks' second-leading scorer in the contest behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points). The big man knocked down three three-pointers and added six boards for the defending champs. Lopez is averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through the first two games of the series.