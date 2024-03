Lopez logged six points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-106 victory over the Clippers.

This was a muted performance for Lopez, as he failed to take advantage of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles). He's been stuck in a slump lately, averaging 9.7 points on 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc over his last 10 outings.