Lopez logged nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 146-122 victory over the Knicks.

Lopez was quiet on the offensive end but brought it defensively, delivering six combined steals and blocks. It's been another strong start to the season for the veteran, continuing to defy the odds on a nightly basis. He is currently second in the league in blocks, averaging 2.8 per game, to go with 13.2 points, 0.9 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.