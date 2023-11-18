Lopez chipped in 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and six blocks over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-99 win over the Hornets.

The 15 points were a season high for the veteran center, but the six blocks weren't even Lopez's best performance of the week on the defensive end as he piled up seven rejections against the Raptors on Wednesday. Through 12 games, Lopez's scoring is way down (10.1 points a game on 44.2 percent field-goal shooting) as Damian Lillard adjusts to his new teammates, but he's compensated with an increased focus on rim protection that has him averaging a career-high 2.9 blocks a night.