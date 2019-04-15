Bucks' Brook Lopez: Swats four shots in win
Lopez totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four blocks, three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.
Lopez compiled a common stat line in Sunday's win. He paired his solid scoring effort with production across the board, including four blocked shots.
