Bucks' Brook Lopez: Swats four shots in win

Lopez totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four blocks, three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Lopez compiled a common stat line in Sunday's win. He paired his solid scoring effort with production across the board, including four blocked shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...