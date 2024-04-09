Antetokounmpo (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Antetokounmpo's status is of critical importance to Milwaukee as the franchise looks to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak, including defeats at the hands of Memphis, Washington and Toronto, the last of which Antetokounmpo was unavailable for. He is joined by Damian Lillard (hip) is probable for Tuesday's prime-time matchup as well.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nearly triple-doubles•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available for Sunday's game•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy against Knicks•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially ruled out•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful•