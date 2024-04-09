Antetokounmpo (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Boston.

Antetokounmpo's status is of critical importance to Milwaukee as the franchise looks to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak, including defeats at the hands of Memphis, Washington and Toronto, the last of which Antetokounmpo was unavailable for. He is joined by Damian Lillard (hip) is probable for Tuesday's prime-time matchup as well.