Antetokounmpo disclosed last Friday that he was "not close" to returning to the Bucks lineup before the team was eliminated from the playoffs May 2 after the team's 120-98 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the first-round series, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports. "I did all the tests I had to do, these like protocols you have to follow and have to check the boxes," Antetokounmpo said. "I wasn't even close at checking the boxes."

Though head coach Doc Rivers had suggested last week that Antetokounmpo was close to being available to play after missing the final three games of the regular season with a left soleus strain, Rivers' comments may have been an act of gamesmanship. Antetokounmpo ultimately missed all six playoff contests, and his absence likely would have extended into the Eastern Conference semifinal round if the Bucks had advanced, as the 29-year-old estimated that he was running at about 30 or 40 percent speed. He should be closer to full health by the end of May, but Antetokounmpo likely won't have a full offseason to rest up, as he had previously expressed a desire to play for the Greek national team in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Greece will have to first earn a spot in the Olympics through a qualification tournament that will take place in the first week of July, so confirmation on whether Antetokounmpo is healthy should come shortly before that time.