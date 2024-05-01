Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Although the Bucks managed to keep their season alive Tuesday, they'll likely have to play without Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (Achilles) once again as the series shifts back to Indiana on Thursday. Assuming he's unavailable for Game 6, it's unclear whether Antetokounmpo will be in the mix to return for a potential Game 7.