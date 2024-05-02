Antetokounmpo (calf) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against Indiana, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Antetokounmpo officially remains doubtful for Thursday's matchup, but reports ahead of tipoff have suggested that the forward is in the mix to return to the court. However, coach Doc Rivers said during his pregame press conference that Antetokounmpo is more doubtful than Damian Lillard (Achilles), who is also a game-time decision. Even though Antetokounmpo would give the Bucks a spark as they attempt to extend their season, it's possible his playing time is monitored if he's cleared to suit up.