Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was doubtful for Thursday's matchup, but he went through pregame warmups and was considered a game-time decision. However, he never shed his doubtful tag and will be unavailable for a ninth consecutive game. If the Bucks win Game 6 and keep their season alive, Antetokounmpo could be in the mix to return to action. Despite Antetokounmpo's absence, Milwaukee will get a boost for Thursday's matchup since Damian Lillard (Achilles) has been cleared to play.