Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo has yet to play this postseason due to a left calf strain he suffered against the Celtics on April 9. Coach Doc Rivers said ahead of Sunday's Game 4 loss that Antetokounmpo was cleared to run with no resistance and continues to do stationary shooting, but it seems the All-Star is still a few hurdles away from game action. Damian Lillard (Achilles) is also doubtful for Tuesday's potential elimination game, so Khris Middleton (ankle) and Brook Lopez may have to lead Milwaukee's offense again.