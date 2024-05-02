Antetokounmpo (calf) is working to try to make a return for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to do so, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Both Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are attempting to return to action as the Bucks try to keep their season alive Thursday. However, while Lillard has been upgraded to questionable, Antetokounmpo remains doubtful for now. Antetokounmpo's potential return would give the Bucks a significant boost on the road in Game 6, but it's also possible he'd face some limitations after missing the last eight matchups.