Antetokounmpo (knee) is available to face the Mavericks on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for Saturday's game due to a right knee injury management, but he was always expected to play, especially since he also featured Friday when he was close to posting a triple-double against the Hornets. Antetokounmpo should handle his usual workload and then some more with Khris Middleton (knee) out.