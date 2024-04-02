Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available to face the Wizards on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable in Milwaukee's latest injury report, so the chances of him playing were already quite high. Look for the star forward to handle his regular workload on both ends of the court. He's averaging 30.2 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.4 minutes per game across his last five outings.