Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Career-high 52 points in loss
Antetokounmpo exploded for 52 points (15-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 19-21 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.
Antetokounmpo accumulated career highs in scoring, three-point attempts, and made free throws while contributing in every category. He was absolutely exceptional even in defeat, dominating on both ends of the court despite the fact that he slightly tweaked his ankle late in the third quarter. With the Lakers on tap for Tuesday, as long as he's active, Antetokounmpo is likely to stay aggressive and test his talents against LeBron James.
