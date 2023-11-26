Antetokounmpo (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play despite battling a non-COVID illness. Antetokounmpo has appeared in five straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.6 minutes during that stretch.
