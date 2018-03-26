Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in return from injury

Antetokounmpo (ankle) scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 win over the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence after tweaking his ankle earlier in the week, looking no worse for the wear as he led his team in scoring. He rounded out his double-double with yet another active night on the glass, though he fell short of his season average in assists. Antetokounmpo's ability to log heavy minutes in this one suggests that he'll be a full go for Tuesday's favorable matchup with the Clippers.