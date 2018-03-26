Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in return from injury
Antetokounmpo (ankle) scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 win over the Spurs.
Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence after tweaking his ankle earlier in the week, looking no worse for the wear as he led his team in scoring. He rounded out his double-double with yet another active night on the glass, though he fell short of his season average in assists. Antetokounmpo's ability to log heavy minutes in this one suggests that he'll be a full go for Tuesday's favorable matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-time call Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will not play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Doubtful Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suffers sprained ankle Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Delivers team-high 37 points Monday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...