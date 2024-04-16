ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are preparing to be without Antetokounmpo (calf) for the beginning of their series against the Pacers.

This is in line with previous reporting, as there doesn't appear to be much optimism about Antetokounmpo appearing in the first couple games of the series. Wojnarowski adds that the Bucks are hopeful Antetokounmpo can return later in the series with constant treatment, but this is a fluid situation.