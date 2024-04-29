There is doubt that Antetokounmpo (calf) will be able to suit up for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Coach Doc Rivers provided an encouraging update regarding Antetokounmpo on Sunday morning, saying that there was a chance the forward plays in the first-round series after working out by shooting and running with no resistance, per Jamal Collier of ESPN.com. However, Antetokounmpo's status is very much in question for Tuesday's matchup as the Bucks return home and hope to avoid elimination.