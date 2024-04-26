Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 against the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo was doubtful on Milwaukee's initial injury report, and he'll officially miss a sixth consecutive game as the team attempts to regain a lead in the first-round series. His next chance to suit up will be in Game 4 on Sunday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Still not scrimmaging•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up shots Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially ruled out•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tagged as doubtful•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will not play Sunday•