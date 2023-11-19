Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points (18-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's win over the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo put on another dominant display Saturday, helping the Bucks to a come-from-behind victory. Despite continuing to deal with an ongoing knee injury, Antetokounmpo has been able to rediscover his best form over the past two weeks. While missed games remain a concern, managers have to be thrilled with what he has been able to deliver on a per-game basis.