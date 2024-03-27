Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus New Orleans.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury but is expected to play in his fourth straight contest. The superstar forward is averaging 38.3 minutes played over Milwaukee's last three games, so it seems unlikely he will be on a minutes restriction.
